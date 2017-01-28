1 of 8

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ family will say their final goodbyes one month after their double deaths. However, RadarOnline.com has learned the service won’t be held for another two months!

Todd Fisher, 58, revealed details , 58, revealed details on his website about the public memorial service set to happen on March 25 in Forest Lawn Cemetery Hollywood Hills: “We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you,” his statement read over a photo of his late older sister and mom in matching hats.

“The service will begin at 1:00 PM and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so,” his message to fans read.

Todd also warned fans that “there are no tickets, it is first come, first seated,” but they will try to accommodate as many people as possible with an overflow room that will broadcast the service on screens.

Billie Lourd escaped her family heartbreak for the time being byTaylor Lautner. Meanwhile, Carrie’s daughterescaped her family heartbreak for the time being by taking a tropical vacation with her boyfriend,

As Radar readers know, the Star Wars actress, 60, suffered a massive heart attack on a United Airlines Flight from London on Dec. 2, and was rushed to the hospital in LA upon landing, where she died four days later. Her death certificate was finally released by the Los Angeles County Department of Health on Jan. 9, which showed she likely died from the heart attack, but the final results are still pending investigation.