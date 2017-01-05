1 of 12

Hollywood's biggest stars arrived for the double funeral of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds on a drizzling winter day in Beverly Hills. Click through the gallery to see the beloved friends and family of the late stars gather to say goodbye.

Meryl Streep was the first to arrive on the rainy afternoon in Beverly Hills on January 5, 2017. A double memorial service was held for Fisher and Reynolds at their shared home compound just a week after their tragic deaths. Oscar winnerwas the first to arrive on the rainy afternoon in Beverly Hills on January 5, 2017.was held for Fisher and Reynolds at their shared home compound just a week after their tragic deaths.

Streep starred in the movie based on Fisher novel, Postcards from the Edge, which was based on her often tumultuous relationship with her mother . Streep was very close to both women.

Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd arrived at the "celebration of life," for her mother and grandmother. The 24-year-old was reportedly going to eulogize both women. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, actor Taylor Lautner. The couple were spotted downing beers and bowling on January 3, 2016, two days before the funeral.

She posted a touching tribute on her Instagram page, writing: "Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist," she wrote. "There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."

Carrie's beloved dog Gary, a Bulldog, was with the family for the tribute. He had his own Twitter account that was maintained after his owner's death. Gary had been on the UNITED flight with Carrie when she had a heart attack on December 23, 2016.

Carrie's brother, Todd Fisher, spoke lovingly of his mother's passing before the funeral. "I watched it happen in front of my face. I was on her bed with her, and I watched her leave and go to Carrie," he said about Reynolds' death.

INSTARimages INSTARimages Ellen Barkin paid her respects to her friends. She and Reynolds appeared in the move Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas together in 1998.

Hollywood A-list star Gwyneth Paltrow attended the double memorial service. The day Fischer died she posted a picture of the young actress with the comment: “Oh goodness. Heavy heart today.”

Ed Begley Jr. was a long-time friend of Fischer. She gave an interview in 1994 where she recalled during her relationship with Paul Simon that it was “a big deal,” when Begley Jr. would call them.

Meg Ryan, seen here, starred with Fisher in When Harry Met Sally.