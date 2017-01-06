1 of 10

Getty / INSTAR Images Getty / INSTAR Images Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were surrounded by heartbroken family and friends as they were buried side by side in Los Angeles today. Click through the gallery to see the tearful ending of the double tragedy.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Fisher’s beloved daughter, Billie Lourd, was given a warm hug when she arrived at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Burbank, Calif., on Jan. 5, 2017 for her mother and grandmother’s funerals http://radaronline.com/videos/carrie-fisher-911-call-death-heart-attack-audio/ .

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images The double tragedy hit the 24-year-old "Scream Queens" actress hard, and she was spotted crying at the memorial service the previous day, where celebrities gathered for a “celebration of life.”

Getty Images Getty Images Lourd was arm in arm with Taylor Lautner at the emotional funeral. “Despite their ups and downs http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/carrie-fisher-debbie-reynolds-funeral-burial-memorial-details/ over the years, Debbie and Carrie had an unbreakable bond in life,” a source told Radar about the mother/daughter duo.

Getty Images Getty Images Todd Fisher arrived to the service for his mother and sister. "She loved taking care of my sister more than anything. So, she gets to do that, and that's what she wanted to do," he told ABC News. "I don't think she really meant it quite like that, but ... she went to go see her again."

INFphoto.com INFphoto.com The hearse arrived carrying the coffin with "Singin' in the Rain" star Reynolds inside. Fisher was cremated, but her mother wanted to be buried so some of Fisher's ashes will be buried with her mother.

Billie Lourd's Scream Queens co-stars Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Roberts were there to pay their respects.

Fisher's daughter was clearly in agony during the ceremony.

Todd Fisher carried his Carrie's ashes in a giant plastic pill casing!