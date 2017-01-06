1 of 8

Carrie Fisher had a sense of humor to the VERY end! RadarOnline.com has learned that her cremated body was carried to her funeral in a giant plastic pill.

As Radar reported, her ashes were thought to have been placed in the coffin of her mother, Debbie Reynolds, who died just after her sudden passing from a stroke at age 84.

Fisher detailed her drinking and pill-popping in her hit books, Postcards from the Edge & Wishful Drinking.

Carrie's brother Todd Fisher did the honors of carrying the unique urn.

Famous funeral guests included Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd and her Scream Queens costars Lea Michele and Emma Roberts.