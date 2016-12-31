1 of 8

Carrie Fisher's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com has learned, but the coroner is still holding results from the family. Keep clicking through to find out why!

Even though the Star Wars actress' death shocked fans on Dec. 27, there are new questions being raised about what really caused the star to suffer a heart attack in-flight from London to Los Angeles that day.

Now, four days after Fisher's death, reports are claiming the 60-year-old star's autopsy has been completed. However, the coroner has yet to release the results to her family.

Debbie too." "We're not out to rush the family," the coroner's office told E! News . "We're giving the family some space. They not only lost Carrie, but losttoo."

As Radar reported, there's been buzz that Fisher was struggling with sobriety before death . One source even told Radar that the actress "had relapsed around Thanksgiving."

"Some of her friends and I doubted she was ever totally clean and sober because she got doctor's prescriptions to treat her bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety," the insider told Radar. " I saw her myself high as a kite once , not that long ago."

Fisher's brother Todd revealed yesterday that due to the family's double loss, he's considering combining Fisher and Reynolds' funerals into one memorial. "That is my preference," he told E! "Obviously it's not finalized, but I think that sounds like a grand idea given the beautiful story between them."