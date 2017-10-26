Carnie Wilson Balloons To 300 Lbs & Shows Massive Weight Gain In Shocking New Photos

“Lap band surgery is only a temporary fix,” nutrition expert Dr. Stuart Fischer, who hasn't treated Wilson, told Radar.
“She’s obviously slipped back to extremely poor diet habits,” Fischer, author of “The Park Avenue Diet" said.
In 1999, Carnie had “lifesaving” gastric bypass surgery, shed 150 pounds and later posed for Playboy!
But the former Wilson Phillips singer piled on the pounds again, prompting her to have lap band surgery in 2012.
Doctors believe she’s regained all that weight and more — and warn that Carnie, 49, is courting death! “Yo-yo dieting is commonly associated with an increased risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and a compromised immune system,” said Dr. Art Mollen, who has not treated Carnie.
Dr. Fischer also added: "She's put herself at risk for at least 65 different illnesses, including multiple cancers that specifically afflict women. She's asking for a dinner date with the angel of death!"
