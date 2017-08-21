Ex Convict Cameron Douglas Shows Off Tattoos & Muscles During Shirtless Run In NYC

After spending almost seven years behind bars – for drug possession among other things – now-free Cameron Douglas
was caught jogging around Manhattan's Hudson River Park, shirtless and showing off his tats! Boasting a toned body, Michael Douglas
' troubled son looked muscular and fit while exercising in the Big Apple. He wore long blue shorts and sneakers, while his various large tattoos were in full display. As RadarOnlie.com has learned, his father and grandfather's faces are among the illustrations that decorate his chest.