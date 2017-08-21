Ex Convict Cameron Douglas Shows Off Tattoos & Muscles During Shirtless Run In NYC thumbnail

Ex Convict Cameron Douglas Shows Off Tattoos & Muscles During Shirtless Run In NYC

The former drug addict is expecting his first child with GF after prison release!

After spending almost seven years behind bars – for drug possession among other things – now-free Cameron Douglas was caught jogging around Manhattan's Hudson River Park, shirtless and showing off his tats! Boasting a toned body, Michael Douglas' troubled son looked muscular and fit while exercising in the Big Apple. He wore long blue shorts and sneakers, while his various large tattoos were in full display. As RadarOnlie.com has learned, his father and grandfather's faces are among the illustrations that decorate his chest.
Cameron was released from prison on August of 2016, after being arrested for drug offenses including dealing methamphetamine. He is now expecting his first child with girlfriend of one year, Viviane Thibes.
While in jail, Cameron was busted for sending sexually controlling and perverted letters to a female admirer whom he did not know.
While his sentence was initially of five years, it was extended when he tested positive during a random drug test in jail. He was reportedly treated horribly by his fellow inmates, especially after he gave in and ratted out his drug suppliers in court.
His famous father, 72, even admitted to Cameron's ongoing drug problem, saying after his arrest: "My son is in federal prison. He's been a drug addict for a large part of his life."
Now it seems, the former drug addict has had a change of heart. "I have a beautiful and loving family who has faithfully supported me every step of the way, believing in me and refusing to give up in the face of one bleak adversity after the next," he said. "I feel in the deepest recesses of my heart that there is a beautiful purpose hidden along this painful journey."
While on his outside jog, Cameron, 38, was seen squatting, touching his toes and stretching his muscles. He even finished off his exercise routine with some basic yoga moves while under the blazing summer sun.
Blasting music through his earphones, the former Connecticut convict was pictured jamming out to his workout tunes.
Now healthy and sober, Cameron was not shy about showing off his new body and mindset.

