Calista Flockhart & Son Show Brentwood School Pride Amid Teacher’s Sex Scandal

was just spotted wearing a Brentwood School sweatshirt with her son, amid the LA. Teacher’s sexual assault scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 16-year-old son of Calista and, who attends the elite institution, wore a UCLA T-shirt while on a walk around town with his mother. As readers know, former Brentwood School teacher,, was recently arrested for allegedly having sex with her underage student, 16. She has since been released from prison, and as is apparent in these recent photos, the Flockhart-Harrison family seems unfazed by the drama.