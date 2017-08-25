Calista Flockhart & Son Show Brentwood School Pride Amid Teacher’s Sex Scandal

Calista Flockhart was just spotted wearing a Brentwood School sweatshirt with her son Liam Flockhart, amid the LA. Teacher’s sexual assault scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 16-year-old son of Calista and Harrison Ford, who attends the elite institution, wore a UCLA T-shirt while on a walk around town with his mother. As readers know, former Brentwood School teacher, Aimee Palmitessa, was recently arrested for allegedly having sex with her underage student, 16. She has since been released from prison, and as is apparent in these recent photos, the Flockhart-Harrison family seems unfazed by the drama. was just spotted wearing a Brentwood School sweatshirt with her son, amid the LA. Teacher’s sexual assault scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 16-year-old son of Calista and, who attends the elite institution, wore a UCLA T-shirt while on a walk around town with his mother. As readers know, former Brentwood School teacher,, was recently arrested for allegedly having sex with her underage student, 16. She has since been released from prison, and as is apparent in these recent photos, the Flockhart-Harrison family seems unfazed by the drama. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Calista and Liam seemed relaxed as they showed their school pride in casual outfits white walking to the doctor’s office in Brentwood, California. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Calista, 52, who has been married to Liam’s dad Harrison Ford, 75, since 2010, sported jeans, an Eagles sweatshirt and worn-out sneakers on the outing. Liam too wore a gray shirt paired with black shorts and matching sneakers. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Despite the chaos surrounding his high-end school, Liam seemed unaffected by the drama as he spent the day with his famous mom. Photo credit: BACKGRID

After the latest havoc at the teen’s elite school, is it really the best time for them to show their school pride out on the Brentwood streets? Photo credit: BACKGRID