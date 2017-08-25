Calista Flockhart & Son Show Brentwood School Pride Amid Teacher’s Sex Scandal thumbnail

Calista Flockhart & Son Show Brentwood School Pride Amid Teacher’s Sex Scandal

Calista Flockhart was just spotted wearing a Brentwood School sweatshirt with her son Liam Flockhart, amid the LA. Teacher’s sexual assault scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 16-year-old son of Calista and Harrison Ford, who attends the elite institution, wore a UCLA T-shirt while on a walk around town with his mother. As readers know, former Brentwood School teacher, Aimee Palmitessa, was recently arrested for allegedly having sex with her underage student, 16. She has since been released from prison, and as is apparent in these recent photos, the Flockhart-Harrison family seems unfazed by the drama.

Calista and Liam seemed relaxed as they showed their school pride in casual outfits white walking to the doctor’s office in Brentwood, California.

Calista, 52, who has been married to Liam’s dad Harrison Ford, 75, since 2010, sported jeans, an Eagles sweatshirt and worn-out sneakers on the outing. Liam too wore a gray shirt paired with black shorts and matching sneakers.

Despite the chaos surrounding his high-end school, Liam seemed unaffected by the drama as he spent the day with his famous mom.

The family has not been spotted out in public since they boarded their private plane in Santa Monica this March, just days after Harrison’s shocking crash.

After the latest havoc at the teen’s elite school, is it really the best time for them to show their school pride out on the Brentwood streets?

What do you think of Calista and Liam's outfits? Do you think they are stunned by the sex scandal surrounding the school? Let us know in the comments below.

