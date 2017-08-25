Calista Flockhart & Son Show Brentwood School Pride Amid Teacher’s Sex Scandal

Calista Flockhart
was just spotted wearing a Brentwood School sweatshirt with her son Liam Flockhart
, amid the LA. Teacher’s sexual assault scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 16-year-old son of Calista and Harrison Ford
, who attends the elite institution, wore a UCLA T-shirt while on a walk around town with his mother. As readers know, former Brentwood School teacher, Aimee Palmitessa
, was recently arrested for allegedly having sex with her underage student, 16. She has since been released from prison, and as is apparent in these recent photos, the Flockhart-Harrison family seems unfazed by the drama.