11 Dead After Vicious California Wildfire

A vicious wildfire hit California this Monday, killing at least 11 and destroying 1,500 local homes and businesses. Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency as the fourteen massive fires took over a 200-mile region in the state. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more. Photo credit: Getty Images

According to Daily Mail , the brutal fire devastated locals from Napa to Redding and continues to spread as it is powered by 50mph winds.

Shocking photos show gleaming orange skies caused by the growing flames, looming over California. Photo credit: Getty Images

More than 300 firefighters are still working to control the raging wildfire, which has now destroyed 57,000 acres of land and left over 50,000 locals without power. Photo credit: Instagram

California Highway Patrol officers went door to door to rush people to safety, as thousands of locals fled from their homes. Photo credit: Getty Images

Various Santa Rosa families spoke out about the incident, saying they had to escape within minutes, and found themselves trapped by flames as the fire traveled to the freeways. Photo credit: Instagram

Local Ron Dodds told KTVU that while he was helping his uncle evacuate, people began running red lights on the street. "There is chaos ensuing," he said. "It's a scary time. It looks like Armageddon." Photo credit: Instagram

A couple who was celebrating their 75 wedding anniversary could not escape the flames. Sara, 99, and Charles Rippey, 100, were killed by the horrific wildfire this Monday. Said their heartbroken granddaughter: "The only thing worse would have been if one survived without the other." Photo credit: Getty Images

A blind, deaf woman was also said to have died in the incident after failing to notice the evacuation signals. Photo credit: Getty Images