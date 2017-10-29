Birthday Girl Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Body With Transgender Galpal Candis Cayne

Caitlyn Jenner's birthday trip to Mexico has set her "free." So will she talk more about her close relationship with blonde fellow transgender friend 's birthday trip to Mexico has set her "free." So will she talk more about her close relationship with blonde fellow transgender friend Candis Cayne , who accompanied her on the vacation? The two have been rumored as an item since a kissing session last year . Scroll through Radar's gallery for more! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Caitlyn, 68, looks like she's thoroughly enjoying her Mexico birthday getaway trip to Los Cabos with Cayne, 46. The two spent most of the weekend hanging out and chatting on the beach.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians dad, who famously transitioned into a woman, turned 68 on Saturday. She wore a cover-up over a one-piece swimsuit. Cayne appeared on Caitlyn's reality show, I Am Cait and they have been close ever since.

Viewers who watched the video then saw Cait, wearing a cleavage-abundant one piece swimsuit, strut down the beach, take off her sun hat, and shout, "free!"

Caitlyn twirled around in her video so fans could see her toned tush. It was the first time since transitioning that Jenner has shared a video of herself in swimwear.

The former Olympian known as Bruce Jenner loves her new life as Caitlyn and she's become very friendly with Cayne, who also has transitioned. Onlookers said their stroll on the Mexican beach looked romantic.

As Radar reported last year, Caitlyn and Cayne were believed to be dating after being spotted making out in a beauty salon in Marina del Rey, Calif.