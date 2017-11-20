Something To Celebrate? Caitlyn Jenner Jewelry Shops With Transgender Gal Pal thumbnail

Something To Celebrate? Caitlyn Jenner Jewelry Shops With Transgender Gal Pal

Sophia Hutchins and the reality star have become inseparable.

Caitlyn Jenner was spotted in Los Angeles with her new constant companion, Sophia Hutchins. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out what the rumored girlfriends got up to together.

Jenner and Hutchins were spotted at a jewelry store in Los Angeles on Nov. 19. It was the second time in 24 hours that they were spotted checking out pricey baubles.

Jenner, 68, and 21-year-old Hutchins are so attached at the hip that they coordinated their outfits before heading out!

Jenner was picking up a Rolex that her daughter, Kylie Jenner, recently gifted her.

The reality star and Hutchins, who is also transgender, have sparked rumors they’re dating.

As Radar reported, the pair recently jetted off on a whirlwind Mexican getaway and Hutchins’ mom fully supports her daughter and her decisions. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

