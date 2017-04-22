1 of 8
Two years after Caitlyn Jenner transitioned, she’s still coming forward with new shocking secrets about the moments leading up to her surgery — including the death fears she faced before becoming a woman!
The 67-year-old sat down on 20/20 with Diane Sawyer on Friday night to reveal her rocky journey thus far.
Jenner recalled the depression she felt while penning her Will while still Bruce Jenner. She claimed to have nearly broke down putting together specific instructions about how she wanted to be buried if she died before coming clean about wanting reassignment surgery.
"If I go and when I'm buried, yeah, I wanted to be dressed as her," she told Sawyer on Friday night. "Because that's the way I was going to heaven."
Even though the former Olympian finally told her family the truth, Jenner has faced major backlash from the Kardashian clan. Inside Jenner's new memoir, out April 25, she claimed ex-wife Kris Jenner, knew about her big secret as far back as when they began dating — despite Kris' shocking response to Caitlyn's 2015 Vanity Fair magazine cover.
"My feeling on that picture, I know, my kids that thought, 'You know what? It's a little too much [http://radaronline.com/videos/kuwtk-caitlyn-jenner-kris-jenner-tell-all-book-feud-video/]," Jenner said on Friday night. "But from my standpoint, I had suffered for 65 years, OK? To have a beautiful shot of my authentic self was important."
The former reality star went on to admit during the interview that she's grown apart from the Kardashian clan ever since the surgery — and as Radar readers know, it's only gotten worse since her shocking tell-all that holds back no secrets about her life.
"Some [of my children] I have remained very close to," she told Sawyer. "A couple of them… I'm a little more distant. I have to admit, I'll sit here and wonder, 'Is it because of my transitioning? Or is it because their life is so busy that they don't call, like, all the time?'"
