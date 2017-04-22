1 of 8

Two years after Caitlyn Jenner transitioned, she’s still coming forward with new shocking secrets about the moments leading up to her surgery — including the death fears she faced before becoming a woman!

Diane Sawyer on Friday night to reveal her The 67-year-old sat down on 20/20 withon Friday night to reveal her rocky journey thus far.

Jenner recalled the depression she felt while penning her Will while still Bruce Jenner. She claimed to have nearly broke down putting together specific instructions about how she wanted to be buried if she died before coming clean about wanting reassignment surgery.

"If I go and when I'm buried, yeah, I wanted to be dressed as her," she told Sawyer on Friday night. "Because that's the way I was going to heaven."

"My feeling on that picture, I know, my kids that thought, 'You know what? It's a little too much [http://radaronline.com/videos/kuwtk-caitlyn-jenner-kris-jenner-tell-all-book-feud-video/]," Jenner said on Friday night. "But from my standpoint, I had suffered for 65 years, OK? To have a beautiful shot of my authentic self was important."