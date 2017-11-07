Caitlyn’s Young Girlfriend’s Mom Calls Jenner ‘Supportive’ Of Trans Model Daughter thumbnail

Caitlyn’s Young Girlfriend’s Mom Calls Jenner ‘Supportive’ Of Trans Model Daughter

Sophia Hutchins' family tells all on the May-December relationship.

Caitlyn Jenner and her trans model gal pal seemed to be the picture of happiness as they went public with their romance in a Mexican getaway — and now the 68-year-old grandparent's much young companion's family is speaking out about the relationship exclusively to RadarOnline.com! Sophia Hutchins' mother Amy called the Olympian "supportive," and set the records straight on sugar mama rumors.
Jenner and Hutchins made a family debut at daughter Kendall Jenner's 22nd birthday party . Hutchins' mother Amy told Radar that she was immensely proud of her daughter. "It's pretty awesome," she said of her child's transition from male to female.
"She's got a lot of guts," Amy added of her daughter, who coyly cut most of Jenner out of this social media photo.
"Caitlyn has been a real supportive friend to her," Amy said about Sophia's girlfriend. Her daughter, born Scott Hutchins, transitioned in 2017.
While Sophia posted frequent photos from Jenner's home — this one was from Jenner's patio —her mother told Radar that she was not living full time with the former reality star.
During a luxury trip to Las Ventanas in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, both Jenner and Sophia posted photos from the balcony of their hotel room. But Amy told Radar that Jenner was "not affording her [daughter] a lifestyle," and that the model was not financially supported by Kris Jenner's ex. "Caitlyn's got a lot of guts too," Amy said of her daughter's gal pal. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

