Caitlyn Jenner sought comfort in her family on Wednesday, after the Kardashians turned their back on her for good.
Jenner was spotted in Malibu with her son Brandon Jenner and his one-year-old daughter Eva.
As Radar exclusively reported, the Kardashian sisters have banded together against the transgender icon over the fact that she used her new book, The Secrets of My Life, to talk smack about their late father, Robert Kardashian, Sr.
As Radar previously reported, in The Secrets Of My Life, Jenner discusses the infamous O.J. Simpson murder trial and claims that Robert — who represented Simpson as part of his ‘Dream Team’ — knew that Simpson was guilty of savagely murdering his then ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, as well as her pal, Ronald Goldman. “I would have been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial. The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty,” Jenner pens in her upcoming biography.
According to Jenner, the reason that Robert chose to represent O.J. was to get back at Kris Jenner for marrying Caitlyn.
“I wonder if it was his way of saying to her what I think she was saying to him when she married me: a big f*** you,” Caitlyn wrote.
“The Kardashian girls have a very high tolerance for bull***t, but where they draw the line is when anyone talks bad about their dad,” the insider told Radar.
"Who does Caitlyn think she is? It's her own fault that she is no longer on good terms with anyone and that family and then she goes and sells them out to sell copies of her book," the insider huffed.
