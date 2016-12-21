1 of 8

Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears has found a new man — the hunky model star of her latest hit video, "Slumber Party!" Though the popstar, 35, looks smitten with her 22-year-old boy toy Sam Asghari, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that there is one important person who does not approve — overprotective papa Jamie Spears! has found a new man — the hunky model star of her latest hit video, "Slumber Party!" Though the popstar, 35, looks smitten with her 22-year-old boy toyRadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that there is one important person who does not approve — overprotective papa

Splash News Splash News Now, Spears refuses to let her dad play matchmaker, and he's NOT pleased. "Britney's dad does not like this guy at all," the source told Radar of Asghari, who also works as a personal trainer and actor when not modeling.

Splash News Splash News "Her friends worry that this guy is a total gold digger and that she is just setting herself up for disaster," the source added.