Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears has found a new man — the hunky model star of her latest hit video, "Slumber Party!" Though the popstar, 35, looks smitten with her 22-year-old boy toy Sam Asghari, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that there is one important person who does not approve — overprotective papa Jamie Spears!
"Britney is just having fun right now as she should, but no one around her trusts this Sam guy at all," a source close to the reigning pop princess said.
As previously reported, Britney's father, Jamie — who is still acting as her manager and co-conservator over her massive fortune — was responsible for setting his superstar daughter up with several of her ex-boyfriends.
Now, Spears refuses to let her dad play matchmaker, and he's NOT pleased. "Britney's dad does not like this guy at all," the source told Radar of Asghari, who also works as a personal trainer and actor when not modeling.
According to the insider, "She personally cast Sam out of so many hopefuls for 'Slumber Party' and everyone around her thinks his intentions are purely selfish!"
"Her friends worry that this guy is a total gold digger and that she is just setting herself up for disaster," the source added.
But the mother of two is not backing down from her new romance. "She does not really care what anyone else thinks of her love life," the insider said. "Britney is gonna do what Britney's gonna do."
Do you think that Britney Spears should be dating a guy 12 years her junior?
