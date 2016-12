1 of 8

Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears has found a new man — the hunky model star of her latest hit video, "Slumber Party!" Though the popstar, 35, looks smitten with her 22-year-old boy toy Sam Asghari, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that there is one important person who does not approve — overprotective papa Jamie Spears!

Splash News Splash News As previously reported, Britney's father, Jamie — who is still acting as her manager and co-conservator over her massive fortune — was responsible for setting his superstar daughter up with several of her ex-boyfriends.

Splash News Splash News Now, Spears refuses to let her dad play matchmaker, and he's NOT pleased. "Britney's dad does not like this guy at all," the source told Radar of Asghari, who also works as a personal trainer and actor when not modeling.

Splash News Splash News "Her friends worry that this guy is a total gold digger and that she is just setting herself up for disaster," the source added.

Splash News Splash News But the mother of two is not backing down from her new romance. "She does not really care what anyone else thinks of her love life," the insider said. " Britney is gonna do what Britney's gonna do ."