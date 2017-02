1 of 7

Brielle Biermann may have altered more than just her face, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal! Click through these seven slides to find out what work Kim Zolciak’s oldest daughter could have had done!

storms comin A photo posted by brielle biermann (@briellebiermann) on Feb 6, 2017 at 11:09am PST Biermann, 19, hit the beach with her family and showed off a much fuller figure!

i love the islands A photo posted by brielle biermann (@briellebiermann) on Dec 2, 2016 at 8:23am PST “Her breasts are larger and rounder than most women of her size and shape!” Youn, who has not treated Biermann, added.

it's all about the angles😉 A photo posted by brielle biermann (@briellebiermann) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:44pm PST http://radaronline.com/photos/kim-brielle-zolciak-caught-with-huge-lips-after-plastic-surgeon-visit Kroy Biermann’s stepdaughter most recently denied having work done on her butt, claiming that her rounder ’s stepdaughter most recently denied having work done on her butt, claiming that her rounder behind was simply a good angle