Briana DeJesus Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’ Amid Feud With Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife Kailyn Lowry?

Is Briana DeJesus
the latest star to threaten to quit Teen Mom 2
? After feuding with her co-stars, DeJesus hinted that she is leaving the show after only one season.
She added, “She has never done anything shady to me for me not to like her… The others had a guard up and it’s understandable because their loyalty sided with their friends, but it’s still fake to choose sides.”
Messer fired back, “If ‘fake’ is the definition of rising above unnecessary drama, I’ll be considered ‘fake’ I suppose. However I consider it being mature. I’m also a loyal friend and I call it how it is also. There was a lot happening back stage.”
Lowry responded, “Lmao don’t s**t where you eat.”
But DeJesus clarified that she is not leaving the show. “I’m here to stay,” she said. Her co-star Evans recently threatened to quit the series because of bad editing.
