Briana DeJesus Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’ Amid Feud With Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife Kailyn Lowry? thumbnail

Over It!

Briana DeJesus Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’ Amid Feud With Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife Kailyn Lowry?

DeJesus has come under fire for fighting with her co-stars and dating Javi Marroquin.

By
Posted on
Briana DeJesus Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’ Amid Feud With Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife Kailyn Lowry? thumbnail
View gallery 9
Briana DeJesus Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’ Amid Feud With Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife Kailyn Lowry?
1 of 9
Is Briana DeJesus the latest star to threaten to quit Teen Mom 2? After feuding with her co-stars, DeJesus hinted that she is leaving the show after only one season.
The drama started when DeJesus accused Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer of ignoring her at the reunion show over the weekend. “[Jenelle] was the only one who wasn’t acting like her s**t ain’t stink,” DeJesus tweeted. “Plus she was the only one who wasn’t acting fake and choosing sides.”
She added, “She has never done anything shady to me for me not to like her… The others had a guard up and it’s understandable because their loyalty sided with their friends, but it’s still fake to choose sides.”
Messer fired back, “If ‘fake’ is the definition of rising above unnecessary drama, I’ll be considered ‘fake’ I suppose. However I consider it being mature. I’m also a loyal friend and I call it how it is also. There was a lot happening back stage.”
DeJesus also got into a Twitter feud with Kailyn Lowry for dating her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. When fans slammed her for dating him, she tweeted, “One woman’s trash is another woman’s treasure.” She then said how her and Lowry, “Aren’t friends.”
Lowry responded, “Lmao don’t s**t where you eat.”
DeJesus then deleted all her tweets and Instagram photos. When she returned, she tweeted, “Had some time to sit, reflect and talk to the executives and I came to the conclusion that I’m gonna always do me.”
But DeJesus clarified that she is not leaving the show. “I’m here to stay,” she said. Her co-star Evans recently threatened to quit the series because of bad editing.
What do you think of all the drama? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments