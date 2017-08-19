Brad Pitt Wears Military Uniform For New Movie Ad Astra – See The Pics

Brad Pitt
gets into character while on set of Ad Astra
wearing military style fatigues. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
Pitt, 53, was photographed in the military uniform as he filmed scenes for the sci-fi movie at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Pitt seemed in a serious mood shooting the movie where he plays Army Corps engineer, Roy McBride, who is on a mission to find his father after he left earth in search of alien life 20 years ago.
The actor also looked incredibly lean having recently admitted to losing weight after turning his back on alcohol following his stint in rehab earlier this year.
He has been involved in a bitter divorce with Angelina Jolie
but the pair has been trying to settle their differences privately.
Pitt has reportedly kicked the booze for cranberry juice and carbonated water.
He admitted his drinking had become a problem and he had to change his parenting style – Pitt has taken up sculpting to help his recovery.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.