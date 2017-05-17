1 of 8
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Brad Pitt was practically swimming in his suit as he waved to fans in NYC while out attending promotional events — see the photos!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Brad is looking skinnier than ever these days.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The 53-year-old's suit seemed to be falling off of him as he made his way onto the street.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Meanwhile, sources say the actor will do whatever it takes to win back the love of his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and six kids – even if that means giving up booze forever!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Insiders told Radar that the A-list actor not only AA meetings at a lush rehab facility in Malibu, Calif., but that he ALSO worked closely with a therapist and family counselor to make sure he stays sober.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
"Brad is taking this all very seriously," an L.A. recovery insider told Radar. "He has been really involved in the program and he does not want anyone to look at him like a movie star. He wants to be seen as just another person."
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
However, Pitt seems to be withering away in the process.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
"Brad showed up to a premiere looking gaunt," a source confided. "Clearly, he's losing sleep — and weight — over his split from Angelina Jolie." As previously reported, Pitt and Jolie, 41, split late last year after Pitt reportedly had a boozy breakdown on a private jet with his family. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: