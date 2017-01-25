1 of 11

Brad Pitt is waging a new war to win back the affection of his children, especially the oldest "mother's boys," and he's doing it in a dad way – by building them a "house of fun!" Click through Radar's exclusive photos of his multi-million-dollar home that he's upgrading for his beloved kids.

Pitt, 53, moved back into the Los Feliz home he shared with Angelina Jolie, 41, before their shocking split and was busy remodeling it to "win back" their children's affections, a source exclusively told Radar.

www.thisischriswhite.com www.thisischriswhite.com The Ocean's Eleven star had a new trampoline built in the back yard of the huge property. " Brad wants to make a house of fun, the trampolines are just the start of it," a source told Radar. "He's also ripping down the house at the back to make it into a children's playground. They've been wondering what to do with it for years, he bought it 18 years ago, and it's not been touched since. Makes sense to have this as the kids' hideaway."

www.thisischriswhite.com www.thisischriswhite.com The Allied star had been living with friends since Jolie left him, but he was determined to rebuild his relationship with the kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, eight — and feels the time is right to go back to the family home, which was his home long before he started dating Jolie.

www.thisischriswhite.com www.thisischriswhite.com While his children were living with their mother and he was only granted supervised visits with them, Pitt was busy renovating one of the houses on the property to create a play den for the kids.

www.thisischriswhite.com www.thisischriswhite.com "He has extended the skate park so now it goes around half the house — the west and south parts," the source told Radar. Pitt was only allowed one visit per week from the children , but a source told Radar that it was "only a matter of time," before the visits were increased.

www.thisischriswhite.com www.thisischriswhite.com Pitt's cars were back in the driveway, and sources told Radar that he was frequently at the house. A black Tesla Model S and white Prius were parked in the driveway.

www.thisischriswhite.com www.thisischriswhite.com Pitt had long-term plans to regain the normalcy with the children . "Brad's jumped through all the hoops now, he's gone for child therapy, he's been cleared by the authorities and the lowest statutory rights he has as a father would be overnight stays with the children," the source told Radar. "Although this would be at their discretion, which is a big if, as if they don't want it, under California custody laws, then they don't have to stay with any parent they don't want to."