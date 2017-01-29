1 of 8
Angelina Jolie was doing her best to show off in leather pants and boots during a shopping trip with her kids on Jan. 28, but her shrinking figure was far more distracting. Keep clicking through to get the latest details about her and Brad Pitt’s custody battle.
The 41-year-old actress was spotted taking her and Brad Pitt’s adopted eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox out to shop for new clothes at a Malibu mall.
The frail actress — who RadarOnline.com readers know dropped down to 76 pounds amid her bitter divorce drama — was dressed in an odd ensemble for what appeared to be a warm day in Malibu.
Just a few weeks ago, Jolie and Pitt released a statement about their divorce filings that all began back in September: “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decision and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.”
While the duo claims they want to “act as a united front” for their kids, Pitt may be waging a new war to win back the affection of his children.
The 53-year-old actor has a secret project in the works at his Los Feliz home that he shared with Jolie before their shocking split. He’s currently building his children an epic playground that include trampolines and an eye-popping skate park right in the backyard.
Brad wants to make a house of fun, the trampolines are just the start of it,” a source told Radar. “He’s also ripping down the house at the back to make it into a children’s playground. They’ve been wondering what to do with it for years, he bought it 18 years ago, and it’s not been touched since. Makes sense to have this as the kids’ hideaway.
Pitt’s playground plan was discovered when Radar obtained exclusive photos of his cars parked outside the property. “Maddox and Pax are the ones who hold the biggest grudge to Brad, as they are definitely mother’s boys,” the source said. “But what kid wouldn’t want their own private den, trampolines and Hollywood’s best skate park?” Do you think Pitt’s playground will infuriate Jolie as they hash out the rest of their divorce? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
