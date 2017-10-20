Sad Anniversary: Bob Barker Collapses At Gravesite Of His Wife

Former Price Is Right host Bob Barker was overcome with emotion when he recently visited the grave of his late wife on an emotional anniversary. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the sad photos. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Barker went to Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills cemetery, where his wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon , is buried. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Barker held a 20-minute vigil at his late wife’s grave. “She was the love of his life,” a source told Radar. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The 93-year-old game show star laid flowers and cleaned the gravesite. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

He was so overcome with emotion that he collapsed in grief for Gideon, who he had been with since they were 15 years old. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Barker had help while spending time in the cemetery. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

As Radar reported , Barker has no fears about the end of his life. “He’s not afraid. He said, ‘When it’s my time, I’m ready to die,’” a friend revealed. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner