Sexy At 60?—Bo Derek Flaunts Body At Swim Race

The '10' star showed up in Greece for strenuous event.

Bo Derek showed she's still a perfect 10—at age 60! The veteran sex symbol let her hair down and competed in the Aegean Open Water Swim event in Greece this weekend. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more!
Derek appeared in a bright purple swim shirt over her bikini bottom. Although she's 60 years old, Derek looked slim and gorgeous as she smiled for photographers.
The former movie sex symbol who tangled with Tarzan on screen lifted her arms in triumph as she competed in a marathon. She had also swam in the sports festival.
Derek's legs were long and shapely, and she rocked a yellow swim cap and sunglasses in Greece.
This summer, it was reported her love for longtime boyfriend John Corbett is still going strong as the two appeared in Monaco together.
Derek, who has been the widow of actor/director John Derek since his 1998 death, has been romancing former Northern Exposure star John Corbett for 15 years.
The blonde beauty's run on the beach in the 1979 movie 10, opposite Dudley Moore, made her world famous. Her style in the flick continues to be influential, as Kim Kardashian recently showed by wearing Bo-style cornrows in a music video.
Derek, who has lived in Santa Barbara for years, took to Twitter to tell fans about the Greek swim race, "We didn't drown," as she celebrated with a female pal.
The animal rights advocate has always stayed fit and loves being near the water.

