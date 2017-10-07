Sexy At 60?—Bo Derek Flaunts Body At Swim Race

Bo Derek showed she's still a perfect 10—at age 60! The veteran sex symbol let her hair down and competed in the Aegean Open Water Swim event in Greece this weekend. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more!

Derek appeared in a bright purple swim shirt over her bikini bottom. Although she's 60 years old, Derek looked slim and gorgeous as she smiled for photographers.

The former movie sex symbol who tangled with Tarzan on screen lifted her arms in triumph as she competed in a marathon. She had also swam in the sports festival.

Derek's legs were long and shapely, and she rocked a yellow swim cap and sunglasses in Greece.

This summer, it was reported her love for longtime boyfriend John Corbett is still going strong as the two appeared in Monaco together.

Derek, who has been the widow of actor/director John Derek since his 1998 death, has been romancing former Northern Exposure star John Corbett for 15 years.