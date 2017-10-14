Take That! Blanket Jackson Shows Punching Power At Taekwondo – See Photos thumbnail

Take That! Blanket Jackson Shows Punching Power At Taekwondo – See Photos

Michael Jackson's teenage son displays his fighting skills.

Don't mess with Blanket Jackson! The teenager showed off all his fighting skills and RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
He's now known as 'Bigi' but late superstar Michael Jackson's son Blanket has become a tough guy.

The once shy 15-year-old was seen bashing his opponent with a flurry of blows during a weekend class.

Onlookers say that he could be heard taunting his opponent before battering him during their bout.

Bigi has been attending martial arts classes for several years now and is also a straight 'A' Grade student.

His life was turned upside down when his famous father died suddenly from cardiac arrest back in 2009 caused by a lethal combination of prescribed drugs.

Blanket has an older brother Prince Michael, 20, and older sister, Paris, 19. He reportedly met his real mother over the summer.

Dr Conrad Murray was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison over his death.

