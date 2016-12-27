1 of 11
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani fueled engagement rumors yet again this Christmas after being spotted at the No Doubt singer's parents' house in Los Angeles with her kids — see the photos!
Family affair!
Blake and Gwen carried plenty of gifts out of the house with them — they certainly cleaned up!
Earlier that day, Gwen's kids were spotted wearing their holiday best.
Of course, there was no sign of shamed father Gavin Rossdale.
Meanwhile, as Radar previously reported, Gwen and Blake has finalized their wedding plans.
The blonde rocker and country crooner are planning to make it official at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills on May 5, Radar has learned, but that decision has been quite a battle.
"They can hardly agree on anything!" a source told Radar. "Gwen wants to go big on this — and Blake wanted to make it an informal affair down home in Tennessee or their new place in Oklahoma — but he’s not willing to go to the mat against her."
Going big will mean hundreds of guests — though even that number sparked a showdown for the No Doubt frontwoman, 47, and the cocky Voice coach, 40. "Gwen’s guest list was 700 people alone," the source claimed. "She also wanted to have a bunch of celebrity music stars perform — but he didn’t want to turn the wedding into Woodstock."
The guest list has been whittled down to 400, and includes Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Courteney Cox and fiancé Johnny McDaid, plus Katy Perry on Stefani’s side. Shelton’s inviting Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, along with country cousins Luke Bryan and Brett Eldredge — who insiders said will be his best man!
Plus, "they’re seriously considering inviting Gwen’s cheating ex, Rossdale, and Blake’s former wife, Miranda Lambert," the source claimed, adding, "They’re making sure to invite them with a plus one." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
