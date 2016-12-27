1 of 11

Splash News Splash News Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani fueled andfueled engagement rumors yet again this Christmas after being spotted at the No Doubt singer's parents' house in Los Angeles with her kids — see the photos!

Splash News Splash News Family affair!

Splash News Splash News Blake and Gwen carried plenty of gifts out of the house with them — they certainly cleaned up!

Splash News Splash News Earlier that day, Gwen's kids were spotted wearing their holiday best.

Splash News Splash News Of course, there was no sign of shamed father Gavin Rossdale.

Splash News Splash News The blonde rocker and country crooner are planning to make it official at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills on May 5, Radar has learned, but that decision has been quite a battle.

Splash News Splash News "They can hardly agree on anything!" a source told Radar. "Gwen wants to go big on this — and Blake wanted to make it an informal affair down home in Tennessee or their new place in Oklahoma — but he’s not willing to go to the mat against her."

Splash News Splash News Going big will mean hundreds of guests — though even that number sparked a showdown for the No Doubt frontwoman, 47, and the cocky Voice coach, 40. "Gwen’s guest list was 700 people alone," the source claimed. "She also wanted to have a bunch of celebrity music stars perform — but he didn’t want to turn the wedding into Woodstock."

Splash News Splash News The guest list has been whittled down to 400, and includes Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Courteney Cox and fiancé Johnny McDaid, plus Katy Perry on Stefani’s side. Shelton’s inviting Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, along with country cousins Luke Bryan and Brett Eldredge — who insiders said will be his best man!