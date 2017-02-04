1 of 9

FameFlynet FameFlynet Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are back together and doing some pre-Super Bowl shopping! The Voice judges and lovers bought carts full of food on a Feb. 3 outing to Ralph's supermarket. As Radar has reported, andare back together and doing some pre-Super Bowl shopping! The Voice judges and lovers bought carts full of food on a Feb. 3 outing to Ralph's supermarket. As Radar has reported, their wedding plans haven't been going smoothly and Stefani feared he was trying to get away, a source said. Click through our gallery for more on the couple's reunion on a grocery shopping trip.

Photographers spotted Shelton and Stefani at a Ralph's supermarket in Sherman Oaks, CA, on Friday afternoon. The two looked like they had been shopping for a Super Bowl party as they walked away with three carts full of food.

According to the Radar source, Stefani, "can't help but feel as though he's trying to get away and have a break from her for a little while."

Still, during their grocery trip, the two were all smiles as Stefani's son Apollo, almost three years old, whose father is her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, tottered along with them wearing a cute onesie. Apollo rocked the little monster pattern on his feet!

Shelton, dressed casually in jeans, a buttoned up shirt, and a baseball cap, helped the Ralph's employees load up the minivan's trunk with the food.