Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are back together and doing some pre-Super Bowl shopping! The Voice judges and lovers bought carts full of food on a Feb. 3 outing to Ralph's supermarket. As Radar has reported, their wedding plans haven't been going smoothly and Stefani feared he was trying to get away, a source said. Click through our gallery for more on the couple's reunion on a grocery shopping trip.
Photographers spotted Shelton and Stefani at a Ralph's supermarket in Sherman Oaks, CA, on Friday afternoon. The two looked like they had been shopping for a Super Bowl party as they walked away with three carts full of food.
Shelton and Stefani purchased so many snacks to nosh on that Ralph's employees had to help them wheel the carts to their car.
As Radar has reported, Stefani, 47, recently has been freaking out about spending time apart from Shelton, 40. A source exclusively told Radar that although the pair is supposed to be preparing for their upcoming marriage this spring, "Blake's jetting off on a grueling new tour. Gwen offered to go with him but he insists she would just be bored."
According to the Radar source, Stefani, "can't help but feel as though he's trying to get away and have a break from her for a little while."
Still, during their grocery trip, the two were all smiles as Stefani's son Apollo, almost three years old, whose father is her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, tottered along with them wearing a cute onesie. Apollo rocked the little monster pattern on his feet!
Stefani looked happy wearing her hair pulled back and a black jacket with a faux fur collar and brown work boots.
Shelton, dressed casually in jeans, a buttoned up shirt, and a baseball cap, helped the Ralph's employees load up the minivan's trunk with the food.
Shelton started dating his The Voice co-star Stefani in 2015, the same year he divorced country singer Miranda Lambert. Shelton and Lambert kept the divorce news top secret, as Radar reported. Stefani's divorce from Rossdale was final last year. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
