Truth Behind Gruesome Black Dahlia Murder Exposed In New Book, 70 Years Later

70 years after the horrific murder of Elizabeth Short – aka Black Dahlia – was revealed, investigation author Piu Eastwell is finally coming clean about what truly happened, in her new book. The tell-all novel titled Black Dahlia, Red Rose: The Crime, Corruption, and Cover-Up of America's Greatest Unsolved Murder exposes the accused killer as well as his motives for the sickening crime. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn the gruesome details. Photo credit: Getty Images

In 1947, the body of aspiring actress Elizabeth Short, also known as "Black Dahlia" was found severed in half and brutally mutilated on vacant lot in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Getty Images

As the Daily Mail reported, the young actress had been strung up by her wrists. She was found dead with a satanic joker smile cut into her face by the corners of her mouth. Photo credit: Getty Images

There was a deep cut running from her naval to the pubis as well as multiple incision in her hips and thighs. Investigator suggested that the killer had raped Black Dahlia and made the cuts so as to see where his penis reached inside her. Photo credit: Getty Images

When her body was discovered, Black Dahlia was completely severed in half and had feces stuffed into her stomach. Her blood was completely drained out and the rose tattoo on her leg has been cut out and stuffed into her vagina. Photo credit: Getty Images

A square had been cut into her breast and her anal opening had been brutally penetrated by a foreign object. Photo credit: Getty Images

Investigators said that her injuries "suggested necrophilia and a fetishism with knives." Photo credit: Getty Images

Dr. Joseph Paul De River, the chief police psychiatrists who was employed by the LAPD, seduced killer Leslie Dillon out of hiding after the murder. He allegedly revealed himself to the medical professional, saying he would "give up in Dahlia killing if [he got] 10 years." Photo credit: Getty Images

Dillon was connected to a prostitution network and worked as an assistant for Mark Hansen – who was a powerful Hollywood man with connections to the police. Photo credit: Getty Images

Dillon had also previously worked in a mortuary and knew how to make a cut in a person's leg in order to bleed it out. Photo credit: Getty Images

On various occasion, Dillon came forward about the murder, almost boasting that he had been the one to get away with the repulsive crime. Photo credit: Getty Images