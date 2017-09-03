Hello Blue! Blac Chyna Sports New Hair Color At LAX Airport – See The Photos thumbnail

NEW LOOK!

Hello Blue! Blac Chyna Sports New Hair Color At LAX Airport – See The Photos

Reality star displays new tresses as she flies out of LA.

By
Posted on
Getty/Backgrid
Blac Chyna showed-off a new hair color while jetting out of LAX. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.

Photo credit: Getty/Backgrid

The 29-year-old reality star sported blue hair as she left LAX this weekend for a solo trip.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She dressed down in a tracksuit, white sneakers and large shades, for her journey.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

There was no sign of her boyfriend Meechie, 24, as Chyna was all smiles for the photographers.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

RadarOnline.com revealed that she still has a restraining order against former boyfriend Rob Kardashian, 30, after his porn rant against her.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She has been very public with her relationship with Meechie with the pair going shopping in Beverly Hills recently.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Chyna showed off her business skills by releasing a 'official doll' recently for her fans to buy.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

