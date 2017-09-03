Hello Blue! Blac Chyna Sports New Hair Color At LAX Airport – See The Photos

Blac Chyna showed-off a new hair color while jetting out of LAX. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images. Photo credit: Getty/Backgrid

The 29-year-old reality star sported blue hair as she left LAX this weekend for a solo trip. Photo credit: BACKGRID

She dressed down in a tracksuit, white sneakers and large shades, for her journey. Photo credit: BACKGRID

There was no sign of her boyfriend Meechie, 24, as Chyna was all smiles for the photographers. Photo credit: BACKGRID

She has been very public with her relationship with Meechie with the pair going shopping in Beverly Hills recently. Photo credit: BACKGRID