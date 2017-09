Blac Chyna has stepped out with son King Cairo Stevenson, amid Rob Kardashian's CPS accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned. The duo attended The LEGO Ninjango Movie Back To School Bash this past Saturday in Thousand Oaks, California. See the photos and learn more about the Blac and Rob's ongoing feud! has stepped out with son, amid's CPS accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned. The duo attended The LEGO Ninjango Movie Back To School Bash this past Saturday in Thousand Oaks, California. See the photos and learn more about the Blac and Rob's ongoing feud! Photo credit: Getty Images

The former porn-star denied all claims that she is currently being investigated by Child Protective Services. He lawyer, too, has stated that all Blac wants to do is raise her children in peace Photo credit: Getty Images

"Chyna is a loving, devoted mother who simply wants to peacefully co-parent her healthy, happy baby Dream with Rob," said attorney Lisa Bloom. "We are unaware of any current investigation suggesting otherwise. We have not received notice of any DCFS filing, nor have we been able to find any in the court files." Photo credit: Getty Images

When King Cairo was born in 2012, Tyga purchased a $6.5 million mansion in Calabasas, for him and his family. Photo credit: Getty Images