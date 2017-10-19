Reality Check! Kris Ready To ‘Pay Off’ Blac Chyna To Drop Revenge Lawsuit, Source Says thumbnail

Reality Check! Kris Ready To 'Pay Off' Blac Chyna To Drop Revenge Lawsuit, Source Says

Rob's estranged baby mama is suing the entire Kardashian family.

Former reality star Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against ex Rob Kardashian and his entire famous family on Tuesday, claiming that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan caused irreparable damage to her career following their nasty split. But don’t expect a nasty courtroom battle, as RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned from a source that momager Kris Jenner, 61, wants to ‘pay off’ Chyna to go away and drop the suit! Click through seven photos inside the shocking allegations that could make Dream’s mom even more millions!
Chyna, 29, starred in KUWTK spinoff, Rob & Chyna – a deal brokered by the matriarch! “Kris is through the roof about Chyna’s lawsuit against her family,” a KUWTK insider told Radar. “She blames herself for trusting her for even one second!”
According to the source, “Kris knows that Blac Chyna has leverage in this whole thing, which is her granddaughter Dream."
“Kris is kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place right now,” the source said.
The bombshell lawsuit, filed on Tuesday by Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom, states, “Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016. In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show, which had already begun filming a second season.”
“At this point, Kris is ready to just pay her off to go away. She does not want this to blow up in some nasty and unnecessary courtroom showdown,” the insider revealed. So what does Kylie Jenner, 20 — who became mortal enemies with Chyna years ago when the she dated the model's first baby daddy, Tyga — think of this whole debacle?
“Kylie told her family, ‘I told you so,’” the source added. “She never trusted Chyna for one second, but isn’t going to get involved."
