bitter battle withhit a new low after he served her in person with the assault and battery lawsuit, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned. The vicious court documents, where Kardashian accused his baby mama of taking drugs and drinking, detailed an alleged incident so violent that Kardashian sought refuge from his attacking girlfriend. But Chyna plotted her own revenge scheme against her baby daddy, aiming to get him for tens of millions for posting her naked pictures and videos . Click through the gallery to find out how Chyna planned to get back at Kardashian after his savage lawsuit.