See The Shocking Photo: Rob Knocked Blac To The Ground & Threatened Suicide!

The bombshell court documents detailed Chyna’s claims of assault
at the hands of her baby daddy after she said he was being disrespectful in front of her young son. “When Ms. White told defendant Rob Kardashian that he could not speak about her this way in front of her young son, he claimed, 'I can say whatever the f**k I want.' Ms. White then used her phone to call King's
father, Tyga
when Rob Kardashian immediately grabbed the phone from her hand and violently knocked her to the ground where she landed on her hands and knees. Rob Kardashian is a large man of 6'2" and weighs 280 pounds where is Miss White is a petite woman of only 5'2", the shock doc allege.