See The Shocking Photo: Rob Knocked Blac To The Ground & Threatened Suicide!

Blac Chyna claimed Rob Kardashian claimed threatened to kill himself multiple times in her shocking lawsuit that she filed, accusing his entire family of trying to destroy her, in court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com. Click through the gallery to see Chyna’s dramatic texts and photos that she claimed backed up her accusations against Kardashian.

The bombshell court documents detailed Chyna's claims of assault at the hands of her baby daddy after she said he was being disrespectful in front of her young son. "When Ms. White told defendant Rob Kardashian that he could not speak about her this way in front of her young son, he claimed, 'I can say whatever the f**k I want.' Ms. White then used her phone to call King's father, Tyga when Rob Kardashian immediately grabbed the phone from her hand and violently knocked her to the ground where she landed on her hands and knees. Rob Kardashian is a large man of 6'2" and weighs 280 pounds where is Miss White is a petite woman of only 5'2", the shock doc allege.

Chyna claimed that Kardashian, 30, violently trashed a door in her room. “Rob Kardashian lost all control and tore the hinges off Ms. White's bedroom door,” the court documents obtained by Radar claim.

“Rob Kardashian then went through Ms. White's bedroom closet, ransacked it, and threw her belongings into total disarray,” the lawsuit claimed. “ Rob Kardashian's domestic abuse , of Ms. White was a truly terrifying experience. Ms. White suffered pain and difficulty walking for days following the domestic dispute as a result of Rob Kardashian violently knocking her to the ground.”

Chyna claimed that her baby daddy frequently threatened suicide, writing to her “Which is why I am gonna be gone from your life very soon,” in a text message she put in her lawsuit.

Kardashian continued his threats of suicide, according to the suit, telling his baby mama “Do you realize u treat me like complete s**t and I still would do anything for u... what is your problem ... I'm literally on the verge of killing myself and u couldn't care less ... is that what it's gonna to take?"

Kardashian lavished Chyna with gifts, including a red Ferrari. She also claimed they both had plastic surgery, writing in the documents that he paid approximately $100,000 for the procedures, expecting they would be paid back since their joint surgeries were done while filming a second season of Rob & Blac. Their show was eventually canceled despite the high ratings.