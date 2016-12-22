1 of 8

Getty Images Getty Images Blac Chyna is pull out all the stops to get her fiancé to win over his sisters after their fake fight was exposed. Click through the gallery to find out what the couple are plotting to keep their paychecks coming in as they've alienated his entire family.

snapchat/@blacchyna snapchat/@blacchyna Chyna and Kardashian realized they had played their cards wrong in the latest fake family figh t. "Chyna told Rob that they need to talk with his sisters ASAP and try and get them back on their good side," a source close to the couple told Radar.

Getty Images Getty Images Their faked fight on social media seemed to be the final nail in Chyna's coffin with the sisters, Kim, Khloe and Kourt." Their faked fight on social media seemed to be the final nail in Chyna's coffin with the sisters, enraging them and destroying any good will she had built up the source told Radar. "Rob and Chyna went too far this time! Their over-the-top drama was drainingand

Getty Images Getty Images Show me the money! As Radar previously reported, the dismal ratings for the Rob & Chyna Baby Special put their finances in jeopardy, but she had a plot to get them back on the road to making big bucks.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "Chyna and Rob know that there is always a steady paycheck with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, so she is pushing him to talk to his sisters to make sure that they're not cut off from that show," the source revealed. "She's making him call them, text them and tell them that they need to give her another chance. She is begging and she is relentless."

FameFlynet FameFlynet However, the source said it may have been too late. "Really? All of Rob's sisters basically hate Chyna now. She is never sincere and they don't want to deal with her and the drama. BUT they love the baby so they're torn."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Seize the day! "Chyna knows she can't fight with Rob's whole family right now. So she asked him to make sure that they're all going to be nice to each other when they're in person together. She wants to make sure that they know she is sorry," the source told Radar.