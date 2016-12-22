1 of 8

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were busted by Radar for their fake fight the night before their baby special, but the ratings prove that no one bought their lies! Click through the gallery to find out how they're dealing with hitting rock bottom.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI According to TV By The Numbers , the antics of the reality show couple completely backfired. Rob & Chyna Baby Special didn't even land in the top 100 cable shows for the night of Sunday, Dec. 18, according to Nielson ratings.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "Rob and Chyna are in a panic about the future of the show ," a source close to the couple told Radar. "They spent so much time being manipulative and it didn't work."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI While the reality couple cashed in on the first season of their six-episode show — they even earned bonuses for ratings spikes — the dismal baby special show put their future in jeopardy.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "They're both worried that E! would pull back the money they promised them," the source told Radar. "If they don't get a certain ratings number then they don't get paid bonuses. And the money is tied to the ratings of the show."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The fakery was too much for fans. In the middle of their social media mess, Chyna's fiancé posted a picture of the empty house that he claimed she cleaned out when she took their baby and left. But a source told Radar those pictures were taken before they even moved in. Regardless, fans didn't bother to tune in and the first episode amassed just over two million viewers.