Blac Chyna Parties In Hollywood Hours Before Rob Kardashian Mediation

Blac Chyna was spotted partying it up in Hollywood, hours before her mediation with baby daddy Rob Kardashian ! The former stripper was pictured rocking a baggy late night outfit and heels as she celebrated with friends at the ritzy Diamond Distric club. She seemed entirely unfazed by the legal drama between her and her famous ex-fiancé. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more about the former couple's most recent scandal. Photo credit: MEGA

"Chyna and Rob have a mediation date set for next Tuesday," an insider spilled to Radar. "She is trying to make him pay for posting those naked pictures and videos of her. She is not going to settle for a couple of thousand dollars either. She wants millions. Photo credit: MEGA

After obtaining a temporary restraining order against her ex, Blac hired celebrity-attorney Lisa Bloom to help her gain back her pride – and cash! Photo credit: MEGA

"Chyna lost serious money after Rob posted those things. And she wants Rob to make sure that he compensates her for her financial hits. She lost hosting gigs, she lost endorsements, a lot of financial deals feel through after he did that to her." Photo credit: MEGA

After settling her custody agreement with Dream Kardashian's father, her main focus is now on her career and financial stability – which is why she expects to collect millions from her lawsuit against Rob. Photo credit: MEGA

While Rob is reportedly dying to see his ex during Tuesday's mediation, she "wants nothing to do with him" and is showing up only to receive her well-deserved compensation. Photo credit: MEGA