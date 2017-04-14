1 of 9

Blac Chyna was spotted leaving Mr. Chow on Wednesday night with a mystery man as sources say she's trying to "work things out" with baby daddy Rob Kardashian — see the photos!

She may have wanted to keep a low profile, but Blac Chyna couldn't hide her mystery date this week!

Does Rob know what she's doing when he's not around?

As Radar previously reported, after months of breakups and make-ups, Blac Chyna has been ready to "work it out" with her overweight baby-daddy, Rob Kardashian — but only in the hopes of scoring a second season of their reality show, Rob & Chyna!

Dream Kardashian, the 28-year-old former stripper had After more than a month of battling for custody of daughter,, the 28-year-old former stripper had a change of heart , an insider said. "Blac Chyna got really scared recently after they broke up again because she was afraid that her money was running out," a Kardashian family insider told Radar.

Indeed, Blac Chyna recently let her fans know that this is definitely not the end of her life with Rob, in a shocking interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa.

"I feel like every person who's in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs," Chyna said to the outlet. "Everything isn't always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it's fake. I'm in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other's family, calling each other's moms."

But is Chyna's secret rendezvous sending mixed messages?