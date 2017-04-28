Kris Jenner is pumping the brakes on the second season of Rob & Chyna, and Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are furious about it! Only RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details about the vicious family war over the KUWTK spin-off.

Did money finally win the battle? The source told Radar that Chyna hopes Jenner will cave. "When it comes down to money, Chyna brings it in," the insider said. "But Kris is in charge. And she isn't moving forward at all."