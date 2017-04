Kris Jenner is pumping the brakes on the second season of Rob & Chyna, and Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are furious about it! Only RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details about the vicious family war over the KUWTK spin-off.

The source told Radar that all parties involved are ready to roll, except Jenner. "The network wants to do it; Rob and Chyna want to do it but Kris won't let them start yet and she is coming up with every excuse in the book," the insider claimed.

While drama between Rob and Chyna gave KUWTK a ratings boost, the source said the manipulative momager was not doing the right thing. “Kris is being vindictive and exploiting Chyna. She’s pitting the entire family against her," the insider claimed. "It’s a vicious war against Chyna.”

Did money finally win the battle? The source told Radar that Chyna hopes Jenner will cave. “When it comes down to money, Chyna brings it in," the insider said. "But Kris is in charge. And she isn’t moving forward at all.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.