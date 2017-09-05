Nearly Naked Blac Chyna Plants Steamy Kiss On New Man Mechie Amid Rob Custody Battle thumbnail

Where's Dream?

Nearly Naked Blac Chyna Plants Steamy Kiss On New Man Mechie Amid Rob Custody Battle

The former stripper didn't hold back on her wild PDA with much-younger boy toy.

BACKGRID
Weeks after her explosive "revenge porn" scandal with ex-fiancée Rob Kardashian, it seems Blac Chyna has completely moved on, and has now been caught locking lips with new boyfriend Mechie! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the former stripper was pictured flaunting some steamy PDA with her new man aboard a luxury yacht on the coast of Miami, They were joined by a group of pals, a captain and a bodyguard as they sipped on drinks on the ritzy boat.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Chyna, 29, wore a dark red ensemble and diamond-encrusted bracelets on both her hands. She sported a blonde do as Mechie, 24, wrapped his tattoo-covered arms around her.

He leaned in for a kiss while surrounded by friends.

The pair was extremely affectionate, despite the controversy surrounding their relationship.

As Radar readers know, Chyna has been spotted flaunting her new flame all over town, despite the fact that she is still caught in the middle of a bitter custody battle with Kardashian, 30.

She has not been shy about her love for her much-younger boy toy.

Following her scandalous social media battle with Kardashian, Chyna has been spotted making out with various mystery men, including rumored lover “Ferrari.” Yet most recently, Mechie has been the only man by her side.

While Kardashian has been spending quality time with his daughter Dream, 1, busty model Chyna has been letting it all out during her recent outings with her hunky boyfriend.

How do you think Kardashian feels about Chyna moving on so fast? DO you think she and Mechie will last? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

