Nearly Naked Blac Chyna Plants Steamy Kiss On New Man Mechie Amid Rob Custody Battle

Chyna, 29, wore a dark red ensemble and diamond-encrusted bracelets on both her hands. She sported a blonde do as Mechie, 24, wrapped his tattoo-covered arms around her.
He leaned in for a kiss while surrounded by friends.
The pair was extremely affectionate, despite the controversy surrounding their relationship.
Following her scandalous social media battle with Kardashian, Chyna has been spotted making out with various mystery men, including rumored lover “Ferrari.” Yet most recently, Mechie has been the only man by her side
