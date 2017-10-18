Blac Chyna Hides Under Hoodie After Calling Kardashians ‘Predators’ In Brutal Lawsuit

Blac Chyna, 29, was spotted hiding under a black hoodie in Beverly Hills after her explosive Kardashian lawsuit! The former stripper wore an athletic black and white outfit and huge sunnies during her California shopping spree. Though trying to avoid the cameras, Blac couldn't help but show off her massive assets as they busted out of her see-through yoga pants. As RadarOnline.com readers know, Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against the entire Kardashian family, blaming them for ruining her life after her split from Rob Kardashian! Click through to find out more. , 29, was spotted hiding under a black hoodie in Beverly Hills after her explosive Kardashian lawsuit! The former stripper wore an athletic black and white outfit and huge sunnies during her California shopping spree. Though trying to avoid the cameras, Blac couldn't help but show off her massive assets as they busted out of her see-through yoga pants. As RadarOnline.com readers know, Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against the entire Kardashian family, blaming them for ruining her life after her split from! Click through to find out more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar reported, Blac Chyna filed a revenge lawsuit against the Kardashian clan, claiming they were "predators" conspiring to ruin her life ever since she split up from Rob Kardashian, 30.

"Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016. In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show, which had already begun filming a second season," documents filed by attorney Lisa Bloom state.

Kris Jenner, 61, Kim Kardashian, 36, Khloe, 33, Kourtney, 38, Kendall, 21, Kylie, 20, and of course, Rob. The suit was filed against, 61,, 36,, 33,, 38,, 21,, 20, and of course,

As Radar readers know, Blac Chyna used to be friends with Kim, that is until little sis Kylie began dating Blac Chyna's first baby daddy, Tyga

Kylie spent a great deal of time with Tyga and Blac Chyna's son King Cairo, and at one point even let Blac live inside her home!

In turn, the model accused Rob of "assault, battery, distribution of private materials, domestic violence, harassment, intrusion into private affairs, false light, disclosure of private facts, defamation, interference with contractual relations and interference with perspective economic relations."

She also claimed he pushed her to the ground during an argument , broke her bedroom door and threatened suicide. "I'm literally on the verge of killing myself and u couldn't care less," he wrote in a text.

After Blac Chyna left Rob and sent him a video of herself making out with another man, he went into a fit of rage and published a string of nude photos of her on social media. She sued him over the revenge porn scandal and filed a restraining order against him.