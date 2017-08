was grinning from ear to ear on Friday as she went on a shopping spree in Beverly Hills with her rapper lover. The two have been inseparable lately after Chyna's bitter breakup from baby daddy. As she tries to hash out a custody agreement with Kardashian, 30, over their daughter, Chyna, 29, still has time to indulge in her favorite passion—shopping!--with her new man in tow. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more.