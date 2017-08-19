Hot Mama! Blac Chyna Flaunts Curves At Figurine Doll Launch – See The Pics!

Blac Chyna got 'dolled-up' for her figurine launch in Los Angeles. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images. got 'dolled-up' for her figurine launch in Los Angeles. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.

The 29-year-old mother of two introduced her new line of figurine dolls.

The former stripper accessorized with earrings, bracelets and wore pink lipstick matching the petals on her see-through skirt.

Chyna seemed to enjoy herself at the event posing beside two figurine dolls of just like her.