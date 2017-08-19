Hot Mama! Blac Chyna Flaunts Curves At Figurine Doll Launch – See The Pics! thumbnail

Hot Mama! Blac Chyna Flaunts Curves At Figurine Doll Launch – See The Pics!

She shows off her in shape body on the red carpet.

Hot Mama! Blac Chyna Flaunts Curves At Figurine Doll Launch – See The Pics! thumbnail
Hot Mama! Blac Chyna Flaunts Curves At Figurine Doll Launch – See The Pics!
Blac Chyna got 'dolled-up' for her figurine launch in Los Angeles. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
The 29-year-old mother of two introduced her new line of figurine dolls.
Chyna donned a donned a low-cut blue strapped top that she paired with a sheer skirt over black underwear.
She added some flair with blue streaks at the tips of her long blonde hair.
The former stripper accessorized with earrings, bracelets and wore pink lipstick matching the petals on her see-through skirt.
Chyna seemed to enjoy herself at the event posing beside two figurine dolls of just like her.
She has been getting on with her life since her nasty split with Rob Kardashian.
Chyna has reportedly ditched her new boyfriend Mechie after becoming angry with his flirting on social media.

