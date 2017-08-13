Blac Eats Fries With Other Man Mechie After Rob Takes Dream To Doctor

Rob Kardashian took daughter Dream by Blac Chyna to the doctor, his ex-lover flaunted her new relationship with rapper Mechie again. Aftertook daughterbyto the doctor, his ex-lover flaunted her new relationship with rapperagain. Kardashian and Chyna are fighting a bitter split battle, and now she looks determined to move on and let the world know Mechie is her main man. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kardashian, 30, was seen going solo in taking Dream to a doctor's appointment on Friday, August 11. The adorable little girl's mother Chyna, 29, was nowhere in sight, but later on in the weekend, she surfaced with new boyfriend Mechie. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Dream on! Kardashian was a devoted dad on Friday as he was seen cradling his daughter at the doctor's visit that looked routine. As for Dream's mom , she turned up on Saturday with Mechie and photographers went wild. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Chyna chowed down on French fries while getting her nails done at a salon in Los Angeles. Loyal Mechie was right by her side. As Radar readers know, Mechie was one of the men involved with Chyna that sent Kardashian on a social media meltdown. She's been previously seen nuzzling Mechie at a club. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Former stripper Chyna appeared to thoroughly enjoy her outing with Mechie and it was just the latest moment in which she has showed off her rapper. Rob who? Photo credit: BACKGRID

Mechie, whose real name is Demetrius Harris, was one of the men Kardashian referred to in his infamous social media meltdown attacking Chyna, the mother of their daughter Dream! Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians brother posted a video of Chyna kissing another man, identified as Mechie, claiming Chyna had sent it to him to taunt him. Photo credit: BACKGRID