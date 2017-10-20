Blac Chyna’s Dad A Janitor As Star Slaps Kardashians With Million-Dollar Lawsuit!

29-year-old Chyna's father, Eric Holland, was photographed finishing his day at work sporting the blue uniform he wears nearly ever day. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

He is listed as working as a building service worker (Janitor) of a school and his jobs include mowing, cleaning classrooms and the restrooms!

A far cry from the life that his Daughter Blac Chyna is living in California mothering two children from two different millionaire baby daddies, Rob Kardashian and Tyga!

The video vixen's pop is currently employed at the Theodore G Davis school in Waldorf, Maryland.

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian's baby mama has big plans to take the reality star to the cleaners for his vicious revenge porn rant, and has threatened a lawsuit against him if he doesn't give her big bucks, as RadarOnline.com previously revealed exclusively. While some may consider her drama with Rob as irresponsible, according to her dad, Chyna wasn't always that way. "As a teenager at home she was very hard working," Holland told Radar exclusively. "She'd look after her young half siblings all the time. She was the oldest when she was living with me. I had a set of twins who were new borns and she would watch over them."

Despite her humble upbringing, Blac Chyna still dreams of raking in the big bucks. "Chyna wants millions from Rob. Millions. Like seven or eight figures to make up for the nasty things he did to her. And if he doesn't settle with her on this, she is not afraid to file a civil lawsuit against him," the source said.