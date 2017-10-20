Famemonger Blac Chyna is rolling in millions after getting tied up in the Kardashian fame, but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the former stripper’s father still lives a lowly life as a janitor as his daughter reaps the lucrative financial benefits of riding on the famous family’s coattails. Click through to see shocking photos of her dad in his uniform and never-before-seen images of Chyna before the fame!
Blac Chyna’s Dad A Janitor As Star Slaps Kardashians With Million-Dollar Lawsuit!
Famemonger Blac Chyna is rolling in millions after getting tied up in the Kardashian fame, but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the former stripper's father still lives a lowly life as a janitor as his daughter reaps the lucrative financial benefits of riding on the famous family's coattails. Click through to see shocking photos of her dad in his uniform and never-before-seen images of Chyna before the fame!
Photo credit: MEGA/Coleman-Raynor
29-year-old Chyna's father, Eric Holland, was photographed finishing his day at work sporting the blue uniform he wears nearly ever day.
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
He is listed as working as a building service worker (Janitor) of a school and his jobs include mowing, cleaning classrooms and the restrooms!
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
A far cry from the life that his Daughter Blac Chyna is living in California mothering two children from two different millionaire baby daddies, Rob Kardashian and Tyga!
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
The video vixen's pop is currently employed at the Theodore G Davis school in Waldorf, Maryland.
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian’s baby mama has big plans to take the reality star to the cleaners for his vicious revenge porn rant, and has threatened a lawsuit against him if he doesn’t give her big bucks, as RadarOnline.com previously revealed exclusively. While some may consider her drama with Rob as irresponsible, according to her dad, Chyna wasn't always that way. “As a teenager at home she was very hard working," Holland told Radar exclusively. “She’d look after her young half siblings all the time. She was the oldest when she was living with me. I had a set of twins who were new borns and she would watch over them."
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
Despite her humble upbringing, Blac Chyna still dreams of raking in the big bucks. “Chyna wants millions from Rob. Millions. Like seven or eight figures to make up for the nasty things he did to her. And if he doesn’t settle with her on this, she is not afraid to file a civil lawsuit against him,” the source said.
Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner
Her dad paints a positive picture of his daughter, however. “All the success she’s having now doesn’t surprise she. She is very driven," he said. “I couldn’t be more proud.”
