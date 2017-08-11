Rob Who? Blac Chyna Flaunts New Man & Curves In Short Shorts
1
of
7
1 of 7
Blac Chyna spent the day out and about with Mechie, the man she reportedly cheated on Rob Kardashian with during their turbulent relationship. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see photos of the pair flaunting their relationship.
Photo credit: INSTAR Images
2 of 7
Blac and Mechie, whose real name is Demetrious Harris, were spotted together in Los Angeles on Aug. 10.
As Radar reported, the two were also spotted getting cozy last month at Miami’s Mynt Lounge.
Photo credit: INSTAR Images
6 of 7
Blac’s ex, 30-year-old Kardashian, recently went off on a rant against her during a social media meltdown. He referred to a video of her kissing another man, identified as Meechie, and using it to taunt him.
Photo credit: INSTAR Images
7 of 7
“Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person,” Kardashian blasted. “Come spend time with your daughter instead of f–king me and then this dude right after. U need help.”
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Blac Chyna spent the day out and about with Mechie, the man she reportedly cheated on Rob Kardashian with during their turbulent relationship. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see photos of the pair flaunting their relationship.
Photo credit: INSTAR Images
Blac and Mechie, whose real name is Demetrious Harris, were spotted together in Los Angeles on Aug. 10.
As Radar reported, the two were also spotted getting cozy last month at Miami’s Mynt Lounge.
Photo credit: INSTAR Images
Blac’s ex, 30-year-old Kardashian, recently went off on a rant against her during a social media meltdown. He referred to a video of her kissing another man, identified as Meechie, and using it to taunt him.
Photo credit: INSTAR Images
“Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person,” Kardashian blasted. “Come spend time with your daughter instead of f–king me and then this dude right after. U need help.”
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.