Rob Who? Blac Chyna Flaunts New Man & Curves In Short Shorts

The former stripper is in a custody battle with Kardashian.

Blac Chyna spent the day out and about with Mechie, the man she reportedly cheated on Rob Kardashian with during their turbulent relationship. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see photos of the pair flaunting their relationship.

Blac and Mechie, whose real name is Demetrious Harris, were spotted together in Los Angeles on Aug. 10.

Blac, 29, wore denim hotpants and a yellow top while 24-year-old Mechie opted for comfortable clothes on their day date.  

The two went for sushi together before going shopping in Studio City.

As Radar reported, the two were also spotted getting cozy last month at Miami’s Mynt Lounge.

Blac’s ex, 30-year-old Kardashian, recently went off on a rant against her during a social media meltdown. He referred to a video of her kissing another man, identified as Meechie, and using it to taunt him.

“Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person,” Kardashian blasted. “Come spend time with your daughter instead of f–king me and then this dude right after. U need help.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

