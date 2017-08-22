Blac Chyna Flashes Skin In Sheer Mini Dress During Hollywood Nightclub Bash thumbnail

Where's Dream?

Blac Chyna Flashes Skin In Sheer Mini Dress During Hollywood Nightclub Bash

The mom-of-two busted out of her skimpy ensemble while trying to balance in heels.

Blac Chyna was just caught partying the night away during a friend's birthday bash at TAO in Hollywood, California, was just caught partying the night away during a friend's birthday bash at TAO in Hollywood, California, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 29-year-old showed off her curvy figure in a revealing black sheer mini dress lined with fur and lace patterns. Her neon nails matched her ice blonde hair and her leg tattoos were fully exposed in the risqué ensemble. When leaving the event, Chyna was escorted by a male companion and led to her car as she posed for the flashing cameras.

In usual Chyna fashion, the mom-of-two was not shy about showing serious skin in her latest skimpy club look. High platform heels were just the cherry on top of her scandalous outfit.
As onlookers snapped photos of the notorious model, she smiled flirtatiously and fixed her hair with her perfectly manicured claws. Her dress rose up, leaving little to the imagination as she stepped out of the popular venue.

Clutching her bag mini bag, Chyna was led to her car as fans crowded around to take a look at her made-up face.

Rocking her infamous bling, Rob Kardashian's baby mama and former fiancée busted out of her dress as she left TAO after a long night.

As Radar previously reported, Chyna's recently been seen at various hotspots – including a strip club – following her revenge porn feud with Dream's famous father, 30.

Violent scandals have also followed her around, as she reportedly tried to take back Kardashian's car after their vicious legal battle!

At the party, however, she seemed composed and ready for the spotlight. The former-stripper's pal Amber Rose, 33, was among the A-listers present at the event.

What do you think of Chyna's latest sexy look? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

