Blac Chyna Flashes Skin In Sheer Mini Dress During Hollywood Nightclub Bash

Blac Chyna
was just caught partying the night away during a friend's birthday bash at TAO in Hollywood, California, was just caught partying the night away during a friend's birthday bash at TAO in Hollywood, California, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 29-year-old showed off her curvy figure in a revealing black sheer mini dress lined with fur and lace patterns. Her neon nails matched her ice blonde hair and her leg tattoos were fully exposed in the risqué ensemble. When leaving the event, Chyna was escorted by a male companion and led to her car as she posed for the flashing cameras.