1 of 7
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Blac Chyna may be the latest victim in the Kardashian family to pull back on baring her assets. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to find out why she was trying to go undercover on the red carpet Saturday night!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Rob Kardashian's baby mama arrived at the Sapphire Pool Party in Las Vegas on May 6, acting shy about her body as she hid her curves under a long white bathrobe and wore shades.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Two days ago, Radar revealed photos of the reality star, 28, putting on a raunchy show in her bikini on a yacht for a photoshoot.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
But when the photoshop-free snaps showed how lumpy her butt was in the teeny white bikini, it’s not a surprise she may have decided to cover up during her appearance in Sin City on May 6.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
However, her humiliation didn't stop her from getting a handful of other celebs hitting the red carpet, such as adult film star Alexis Texas.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Despite Chyna's extraordinary weight loss since giving birth to her and Rob's daughter Dream six months ago, still, experts said the fame-hungry star could be suffering with a "melting butt." According to Triple Board Certified NYC Plastic Surgeon, Adam Schaffner, MD, FACS, “The shelf-like appearance to the buttocks may be due to implants that are placed above the muscle, have rotated and/or are not in the desired position.”
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
“It may also be due to fat that was transferred, such as done with a Brazilian Butt Lift, in a less than desirable manner,” said Dr. Schaffner – who has not worked on Blac Chyna. As Radar reported, Kim Kardashian recently lost over 100,000 followers on social media after unphotoshopped bikini snaps surfaced and revealed her massive amounts of cellulite and lumpy butt. Do you think Chyna is hiding her booty? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X
Share this: