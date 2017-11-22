Getting Hitched Down Under! Bindi Irwin’s Future In-Law Tells All On Secret Wedding

“It’s been a while now. They are on their time frame, but we are quietly waiting [for an announcement],” John DiCenzo, 74, said from his home in Orange City, Fla. “They want to be sure the timing is right because they won’t want any pressure on them.” Photo credit: MEGA

Bindi, 19, has been dating professional wakeboarder Chandler, 21, since they met in 2013 at her family’s Australia Zoo, and their nuptials are expected to be a huge event. Photo credit: BACKGRID

A source close to the Irwin family told Radar: “Bindi’s mom, Terri, has visions of it being Australia’s version of the royal wedding, and you can bet the Australia Zoo will be the venue! “The ‘Crocoseum’ stadium within the zoo is ideal. It seats roughly 5,000 people, and a beautiful podium could easily be built over the crocodile ponds in the middle.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Marrying at the zoo would be the perfect tribute to Bindi’s dad, the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin — and her wedding will be both traditional and star-studded, said the insider. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Bindi’s expected to choose a classic white dress and veil. Terri is hoping a pastor from the Methodist church in Eugene, Ore., where she married Steve, will make the trip,” spilled the source. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Russell Crowe was one of Steve Irwin’s oldest friends, and Bindi’s planning to ask him to walk her down the aisle.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Chandler’s grandfather gushed over Bindi — who tangoed her way into American’s hearts when she won Season 21 of Dancing with the Stars with pro partner Derek Hough. “When Bindi is talking to you, she keeps the conversation as much about you as it is about her. She’s not at all self-centered,” said John. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Chandler — who is widely accepted as an official member of the Irwin family and even wears the khaki uniform synonymous with the Irwin brand — has taken to his newfound fame easily, said his grandfather. “Chandler has handled it well. He’s always honest, and straight-forward,” said John. Photo credit: MEGA