Carrie Fisher’s Daughter Takes Late Mom’s Death Mansion Off The Market

can exclusively reveal that Carrie Fisher
's multi-million-dollar home has been pulled off the market after her grieving daughter Billie Lourd
had a change of heart. The Star Wars
legend lived in a Hacienda-style mansion in Beverly Hills, next door to her mom, actress Debbie Reynolds
, who died just one after her last December. The pair's $18-million joint estate went up for sale in June, and 1,500 items of memorabilia have started to be auctioned off, but Lourd is too distraught to let the homes go just yet. Click through Radar’s gallery to see photos of the estate.