Carrie Fisher's Daughter Takes Late Mom's Death Mansion Off The Market

See inside the estate that holds ‘too many memories’ for Billie Lourd.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Carrie Fisher's multi-million-dollar home has been pulled off the market after her grieving daughter Billie Lourd had a change of heart. The Star Wars legend lived in a Hacienda-style mansion in Beverly Hills, next door to her mom, actress Debbie Reynolds, who died just one after her last December. The pair's $18-million joint estate went up for sale in June, and 1,500 items of memorabilia have started to be auctioned off, but Lourd is too distraught to let the homes go just yet. Click through Radar’s gallery to see photos of the estate.
"The three acre estate went on the market but then Billie changed her mind a few days later, and it's still being looked after by staff,” a source told Radar.

"Quite a lot of people wanted it to be turned into a museum, but the family don't really like the idea of people constantly parading around it the homes.”

Fisher, famous for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, bought her home in 1993 for $13.75 million. Her mother dropped $1 million on a property next door in 2000.

The main house — built by actor Robert Armstrong, who played the captain in King Kong — was later owned by Bette Davis.

"It's not known how long Billie will keep it for, but she just wasn't ready to see someone else living there, there are too many memories and it's still very raw,” the source told Radar of Scream Queens star Lourdes, 25.

"Some of Debbie's belongings have already been sold off, but Carrie's collection is so big they needed more time to record everything," the source continued.

It’s now looking like the eclectic homes’ auction “will be moved from September to October."

Singer James Blunt, a close friend of Fisher, also wrote his hit song "You're Beautiful" while staying on the property.

