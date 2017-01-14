1 of 9

Getty Images Getty Images Debbie Reynolds was so devastated that she passed away the very next day. But on Friday, Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd was shown half naked in a purple bikini flashing peace signs for her boyfriend Taylor Lautner's Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher died on Dec. 27, and her Singin in the Rain star momwas so devastated that she passed away the very next day. But on Friday, Fisher's daughterwas shown half naked in a purple bikini flashing peace signs for her boyfriend's Instagram selfie ! Lourd and Lautner, both 24, took the sexy trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico not long after Fisher and Reynolds were buried in a joint funeral on Jan. 6. Is it much-needed R & R -- or inappropriately soon for a beach vacation? Check out Radar's gallery of the mourning actress who has endured a stunning double blow.

https://twitter.com/Madonna/status/BPN-naqA_jn Instagram/@taylorlautner Lourd followed her mother and grandmother into acting, and here she is at Comic-Com in San Diego last year. But in her most recent pose, Lautner posted a sexy selfie with Lourd, showing the actress in an itsy bitsy purple bikini with her eyes closed –and flashing a peace sign. The pair look like they are having the time of their lives.

Getty Images Getty Images Pretty Lourd attended a discussion for Scream Queens at AOL HQ in New York. She would be hit by tragedy not long after this photo was taken. According to reports, Lourd is leaning on boyfriend Lautner and they left for Cabo on Jan. 13. Just hours later they were in swim attire.

Getty Images Getty Images The up and coming actress attended the world premiere of Star Wars. Lourd's mother Fisher, 60, suffered a massive heart attack on a United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles, eventually losing her life in December.

Lourd is shown here in happier times. Her grandmother Debbie Reynolds, in shock over her daughter's unexpected passing, died after telling son Todd Fisher she wanted to be with Carrie.

Getty Images Getty Images The Breeder's Cup in Arcadia, CA, is just one of the places Lourd promoted her budding career. And, as part of Hollywood royalty, she met Twilight hottie Lautner. He's been constantly by her side as she mourns the loss of both her mother and grandmother.

Getty Images Getty Images Lourd put out a statement on Instagram after the Fisher/Reynolds double tragedy, saying, "Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby . Your love and support means the world to me."